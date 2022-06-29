x
In the Kitchen

Bring on the green: Celebrate the start of JDC with a strawberry-basil drink, dessert

Basil is a key ingredient in this refreshing summer beverage and these delicious strawberry tarts.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, June 29 marked the start of the 51st annual John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

News 8's Linda Swinford and David Bohlman paid tribute to the golf tournament on Good Morning Quad Cities by adding a little green to a summer dessert and lemonade.

Find the strawberry-basil-themed recipes below.

RELATED: Tickets, parking, military discounts: All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic

Strawberry basil lemonade

David mixed up this delicious and bubbly lemonade featuring strawberries, basil and sparkling water. Find the recipe from Oh So Delicioso here.

Strawberry basil yogurt tarts

Linda demonstrated how to make these easy strawberry basil yogurt tarts that don't require any baking! Find the recipe from LiveBest here

For a Fourth of July twist, add some blueberries to your tarts for a red, white and blue dessert that's as pretty as it tastes.

