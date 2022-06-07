Avoid heating up your oven on hot days with this quick, easy tuna meal

Paired with steamed broccolini and spicy wasabi mashed potatoes, this ahi tuna dish is guaranteed to delight your tastebuds.

MOLINE, Ill. — When it's feeling hot, hot, hot outside, no one wants to spend unnecessary time in the kitchen. Wednesday, July 6 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford made time-saving, gourmet-tasting seared ahi tuna that doesn't require heating up the oven on a steamy summer day.

Paired with broccolini and spicy wasabi mashed potatoes, this ahi tuna dish is guaranteed to delight your tastebuds.

Find the recipe below.

Seared Ahi Tuna

Ingredients:

Tuna steaks.

Sesame oil.

Hoisin.

Plum sauce.

Soy sauce.

Ginger.

Garlic powder.

Sesame seeds.

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix one tablespoon hoisin, two tablespoons plum sauce, about a half-teaspoon each of ginger and garlic powder and a splash of sesame oil. Add soy sauce to taste. Divide the sauce mixture in half and set aside one part. Pour the other half of the sauce over the tuna, sprinkle with sesame seeds and marinate for at least 30 minutes. For the most flavor, leave it overnight in the refrigerator.

Heat sesame oil in a grill pan and sear the tuna for about two-to-three minutes per side, depending on your desired doneness. Cook longer if you prefer fish to be cooked through. When serving, drizzle with the half of the sauce you didn't use to marinate. Pair the tuna with steamed broccoli and our spicy mashed potatoes for an easy and delicious weeknight dish!

Sides: Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccolini

Ingredients:

Refrigerated ready-made mashed potatoes (or homemade if you’re feeling ambitious).

Wasabi.

Broccolini (or broccoli).

Directions:

Steam the broccolini for about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Heat potatoes as directed. Add your desired amount of wasabi (a few squeezes usually work – a little goes a long way!) – and mix well.

