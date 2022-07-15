Dark chocolate almond bark: This sweet, salty treat is a healthy dessert option

This dark chocolate almond bark is an easy treat that's mighty fine paired with a glass of red wine.

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, July 15 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's David Bohlman made an easy and lighter dessert option that combines the flavors of chocolate, toasted almonds and sea salt for an indulgent, sweet and salty bite.

This dark chocolate almond bark was very easy to make. First, you'll toast your slivered almonds in the oven on a baking sheet for a few minutes. Next, you melt down your dark chocolate in the microwave with a little bit of coconut oil.

Stir the almonds into the melted chocolate and spread out the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Last, you'll sprinkle the bark with a little sea salt and shove it into the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to harden. It doesn't get easier than this!

Pair your completed bark with a glass of red wine for a yummy, antioxidant-rich combination.

To find the full recipe from Abdow Everyday, click/tap here.

