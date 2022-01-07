x
Red, white and booze: Make this layered cocktail for your Fourth of July party

Wow your party guests this Independence Day weekend with a patriotic cocktail!

MOLINE, Ill. — Swap out the boring beer this year at your Fourth of July party for a tasty red, white and blue cocktail! 

Friday, July 1 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's David Bohlman started the Independence Day weekend celebrations early with this layered boozy beverage.

RELATED: Fireworks in QC: When you can set them off or catch a display

The cocktail takes advantage of science and uses liquids of different densities to create stripes of red, white and blue in your cup. It's a trick that's sure to wow any party guest!

Find the recipe for the red, white and blue layered cocktail from Creative Ramblings here.

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

