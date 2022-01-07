Red, white and booze: Make this layered cocktail for your Fourth of July party

Wow your party guests this Independence Day weekend with a patriotic cocktail!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Swap out the boring beer this year at your Fourth of July party for a tasty red, white and blue cocktail!

Friday, July 1 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's David Bohlman started the Independence Day weekend celebrations early with this layered boozy beverage.

The cocktail takes advantage of science and uses liquids of different densities to create stripes of red, white and blue in your cup. It's a trick that's sure to wow any party guest!

Find the recipe for the red, white and blue layered cocktail from Creative Ramblings here.

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.