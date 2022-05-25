x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
In the Kitchen

Make these non-traditional pigs in a blanket for your Memorial Day barbeque

We leveled up traditional pigs in a blanket with beer brats and puff pastry! You're gonna want to make this for your Memorial Day party.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, May 25 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford showed Angie Sharp and Andrew Stutzke a new take on pigs in a blanket that is guaranteed to leave any crowd satisfied this Memorial Day weekend!

Forget the cocktail weenies and crescent rolls, this recipe uses brats, puff pastry, cheese and a surprising ingredient - apples - to create an appetizer that's juicy, flakey, sweet and savory.

Find the recipe below.

Ingredients:

  • 6 brats, grilled, cooled and halved.
  • 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed and rolled out.
  • 6 slices of Swiss cheese.
  • Dijon mustard.
  • 1 Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apple, cut into slices.
  • 1 egg.
  • Optional: Everything bagel seasoning.

Preheat your oven to 400° Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment. 

Divide rolled pastry into even squares (nine or 12, depending on the size of the brats). Brush each square with Dijon mustard and add a half or full slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of apple and half a brat to each pastry square. Roll the pastry around the filling and place each bundle seam-side down on the baking sheet. 

Whisk the egg with a little water and brush the egg wash onto the top of each roll. Sprinkle them with everything bagel seasoning if you like. 

Bake for 20-24 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. Serve with more mustard, and enjoy!

Watch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles