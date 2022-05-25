Make these non-traditional pigs in a blanket for your Memorial Day barbeque

We leveled up traditional pigs in a blanket with beer brats and puff pastry! You're gonna want to make this for your Memorial Day party.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, May 25 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford showed Angie Sharp and Andrew Stutzke a new take on pigs in a blanket that is guaranteed to leave any crowd satisfied this Memorial Day weekend!

Forget the cocktail weenies and crescent rolls, this recipe uses brats, puff pastry, cheese and a surprising ingredient - apples - to create an appetizer that's juicy, flakey, sweet and savory.

Find the recipe below.

Ingredients:

6 brats, grilled, cooled and halved.

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed and rolled out.

6 slices of Swiss cheese.

Dijon mustard.

1 Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apple, cut into slices.

1 egg.

Optional: Everything bagel seasoning.

Preheat your oven to 400° Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Divide rolled pastry into even squares (nine or 12, depending on the size of the brats). Brush each square with Dijon mustard and add a half or full slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of apple and half a brat to each pastry square. Roll the pastry around the filling and place each bundle seam-side down on the baking sheet.

Whisk the egg with a little water and brush the egg wash onto the top of each roll. Sprinkle them with everything bagel seasoning if you like.

Bake for 20-24 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. Serve with more mustard, and enjoy!