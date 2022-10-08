We're celebrating National S'mores Day with sweet, savory s'more bites plus a campfire cocktail

It's National S'mores Day, and we're making sweet and savory bites and a cocktail inspired by the fireside staple.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford, Josh Lamberty, Andrew Stutzke and Ann Sterling whipped up a few s'more-inspired recipes to celebrate National S'mores Day.

First up was a savory take on the toasted graham cracker sandwich.

This recipe from Teri & Jenny stacks prosciutto and brie atop a rosemary cracker and uses your oven's broiler to brown the cheese and prosciutto. We finished the savory s'mores with a drizzle of honey and a balsamic vinegar glaze.

WATCH | Making the savory s'mores:

Tip: Because Wednesday also happened to be National Lazy Day, we used store-bought crackers instead of making our own as the recipe calls for.

Next, we used the typical chocolate-graham-marshmallow combination for grilled s'mores nachos.

This recipe from Let's Camp S'more is quick and easy. Simply break up your graham crackers into nacho-like pieces, throw them into a tin pan and top with mini marshmallows and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Cover your pan with foil and pop it on the grill!

Tip: The foil pan makes for easy cleanup when you're working with super sticky marshmallows. Grease your pan to prevent sticking.

Last, we made a yummy s'mores-inspired cocktail.

This recipe from Inspire Travel Eat calls for vanilla vodka, milk, Irish cream liqueur and hot chocolate powder. To garnish, you'll need crushed graham crackers, chocolate sauce and marshmallows.

WATCH | Grilled s'mores nachos plus a campfire-inspired drink: