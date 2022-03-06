Drunken doughnuts: Take a boozy spin on your favorite morning sweets

Level up your average doughnut with a delicious glaze for National Doughnut Day!

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, June 3 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein had a little fun with doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.

While the fried doughy sweets might be a childhood favorite, this easy and boozy recipe isn't for the kiddos! Here's how to make the delicious glaze guaranteed to level up your average storebought doughnut.

What you'll need:

Storebought doughnuts (Unglazed is best!).

Powdered sugar.

Liquor of your choosing (Kahlua, salted caramel vodka, Rumchata, whatever you like!).

Directions:

Mixed together powdered sugar and your liquor, getting the ratio right so you have a smooth glaze. Brush or drizzle the glaze on top of your doughnuts, and enjoy!