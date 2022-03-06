x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
In the Kitchen

Drunken doughnuts: Take a boozy spin on your favorite morning sweets

Level up your average doughnut with a delicious glaze for National Doughnut Day!

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, June 3 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein had a little fun with doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.

While the fried doughy sweets might be a childhood favorite, this easy and boozy recipe isn't for the kiddos! Here's how to make the delicious glaze guaranteed to level up your average storebought doughnut.

What you'll need:

  • Storebought doughnuts (Unglazed is best!).
  • Powdered sugar.
  • Liquor of your choosing (Kahlua, salted caramel vodka, Rumchata, whatever you like!).

Directions:

Mixed together powdered sugar and your liquor, getting the ratio right so you have a smooth glaze. Brush or drizzle the glaze on top of your doughnuts, and enjoy!

Watch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles