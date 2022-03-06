Drunken doughnuts: Take a boozy spin on your favorite morning sweets

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, June 3 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein had a little fun with doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.
While the fried doughy sweets might be a childhood favorite, this easy and boozy recipe isn't for the kiddos! Here's how to make the delicious glaze guaranteed to level up your average storebought doughnut.
What you'll need:
- Storebought doughnuts (Unglazed is best!).
- Powdered sugar.
- Liquor of your choosing (Kahlua, salted caramel vodka, Rumchata, whatever you like!).
Directions:
Mixed together powdered sugar and your liquor, getting the ratio right so you have a smooth glaze. Brush or drizzle the glaze on top of your doughnuts, and enjoy!
Watch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.