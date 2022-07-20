This simple mango salsa is great with chips or atop fish tacos

You don't need tomatoes for a killer salsa! This recipe replaces the tomatoes with fresh mango.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, July 20 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's David Bohlman made a sweet and refreshing summer salsa that is a little different than your typical pico.

The recipe combines the flavors of mango, cilantro, lime, jalapeno and bell peppers - no tomatoes necessary!

The recipe, taken from Cookie and Kate, is pretty simple. Simply chop up your fresh peppers, fruit and herbs; mix them together in a bowl; finish with a drizzle of lime juice and a dash of salt; and mix again. Let the salsa sit for a least 10 minutes for the best flavor.

Eat this mango salsa with chips or throw it on top of fish or carnitas tacos for a delightful sweet-and-savory flavor combination!

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

WATCH | 3 dips to enjoy this summer, including a trending TikTok recipe: