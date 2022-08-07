x
In the Kitchen

Sip on a Key lime martini this weekend

This tasty cocktail is sweet and tart just like Key lime pie and features a graham cracker rim.

MOLINE, Ill — Don't eat your dessert! Drink it! This tasty cocktail tastes just like a sweet-but-tart slice of Key lime pie. Friday, July 8 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Morgan Strackbein whipped up this key lime martini recipe from A Couple Cooks.

Watch how to make the cocktail below:

Key Lime Martini

Also on GMQC, we continued the sweet theme by making our own ice cream blizzards and taste-testing a new dairy-free flavor from Quad Cities-legend Whitey's Ice Cream that combines coconut cream, strawberries and pineapple for a tropic bite.

Ice Cream Blizzards

New Whitey's Flavor

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

WATCH | This refreshing summer drink combines strawberries and basil:

