Taco Tuesday: We're grilling up shrimp tacos, Mexican street corn

These shrimp tacos and elotes cook super fast on the grill when you do a little prep in the kitchen first.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's sweet corn season! Tuesday, July 26 on Good Morning Quad Cities, we put the delicious golden cobs to use in this flavorful elote recipe.

Elote, sometimes called Mexican street corn, is a dish that tops grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, chili powder, lime juice, cilantro and Cotija cheese.

Click/tap here for the elite recipe from Cookie and Katie.

Pro tip: If you want to limit grill time, parboil the corn on the stove first, so you'll just have to char the cobs on the grill.

WATCH | Linda, David and Andrew prep the ingredients for the grill:

We paired the corn with these yummy grilled shrimp tacos and avocado salsa. You need to taste these! The tacos are light, full of flavor, crisp from the onion and red cabbage and creamy from the avocado.

Click/tap here for the taco recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything.

Pro tip: Use pre-cooked shrimp on the grill if you want to speed up the cooking time. Just like the corn, all you'll have to do is give them a little color.

