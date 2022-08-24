Countdown to fall: We're making cinnamon apples on the grill

It's beginning to feel like fall in the Quad Cities. In honor of the Stone's Apple Barn reopening, David Bohlman whipped up a warm apple-cinnamon dessert.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's beginning to feel like fall in the Quad Cities! Although the official start of autumn is about a month away, Stone's Apple Barn opens for the season Friday, Aug. 26 and will offer apple picking Fridays through Sundays beginning Sept. 9.

In honor of the East Moline orchard's reopening, News 8's David Bohlman whipped up a tasty pre-fall treat on the grill Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

David used this simple grilled cinnamon apple recipe from The Spruce Eats.

To make the grilled apples, you'll need to core them and slice them up into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Soak the slices in a lemon juice and water mixture to prevent them from browning as you heat up the grill.

Grill the slices for about 7 minutes, flipping them once at the halfway point. Transfer the grilled slices onto a plate and sprinkle them with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Now, they're ready to eat!

Tip: For a more decadent dessert, serve them à la mode with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce!

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.