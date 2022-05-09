News 8's David Bohlman gets nostalgic on Labor Day with family recipe

Labor Day is a time to celebrate the last bit of summer with family and friends. Try this chocolate chip zucchini bread recipe.

MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is the unofficial end of Summer. But there are still memories to be made. News 8's David Bohlman says one way to make those memories is in the kitchen.

Dusting off his family cookbook, David wanted to make his Grandma Loretta Newton's zucchini bread recipe.

David said that a fun fact about his grandmother is that she moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Milwaukee in the 1960s. When she and her children moved, they didn't have a stove. The family didn't have a lot of money so she had to be resourceful.

They would cook using an electric frying pan, and used a Nesco roaster as an oven. David's aunt recalled the bread being made in the Nesco on occasion.

David said the family also always had a large garden and would use that as a way to get food. David's aunt told him that although they didn't have much money growing up, Grandma Newton always made something out of nothing.

One of those something's was zucchini bread.

Ingredients:

3 eggs.

1 cup vegetable oil.

3/4 cup white sugar.

3/4 cup brown sugar.

3 cups zucchini, grated.

3 cups white flour.

3 teaspoons vanilla extract.

1 teaspoon nutmeg.

3 teaspoons cinnamon.

1 teaspoon salt.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

1/4 teaspoon baking powder.

1/2 bag chocolate chips (optional!).

Method:

Beat eggs, add oil & sugars. Stir in zucchini and vanilla. Add dry ingredients. Pour into two greased loaf pans. Bake at 325° for one hour or until you can poke with a toothpick and it comes out clean. Then enjoy, with those you love.