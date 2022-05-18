Need an easy, healthy breakfast option? Try these breakfast cups

These ham and egg breakfast cups are healthy, delicious and easy for those on the go in the morning!

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, May 18 on Good Morning Quad Cities, Linda Swinford showed Angie Sharp and Andrew Stutzke how to make these easy, healthy and mobile-friendly breakfast cups.

The best part of these cups is that you can change up the toppings within the same batch and have different flavor options. Find the full recipe below.

Ingredients for the breakfast cups:

12 slices of thin-sliced ham or prosciutto.

Shredded cheese.

1 dozen eggs or egg whites.

Toppings of your choice (spinach, peppers, mushrooms, scallions - Anything goes!).

Preheat your oven to 400° Fahrenheit. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Line each muffin cup with ham, add a sprinkle of cheese and either crack an egg into each cup or pour each cup about one-third to one-half full with egg whites. Add toppings of your choice to each cup. Season with salt, pepper and more cheese!

Bake the egg cups for 12-15 minutes depending on your preferred yolk doneness or until the egg whites are set. Store the cooked cups in the fridge for three to four days or freeze them to microwave later!