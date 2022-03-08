We're firing up the grill for a battle of burgers. Which burger will win?

GMQC's David, Linda and Andrew crafted their favorite gourmet burgers to see whose would come out on top.

MOLINE, Ill. — News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke were ready for battle Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Each prepared their favorite gourmet burger toppings, mushroom swiss, guacamole and teriyaki pineapple, to see whose burger would win a taste test.

Teriyaki pineapple burgers

Linda made a sweet-and-savory teriyaki burger with cheddar cheese and grilled pineapple that's based on a certain fast-casual restaurant chain.

This recipe from Daring Gourmet calls for a homemade teriyaki sauce, but you can use a store-bought sauce as a shortcut like we did.

Guacamole burgers

David put a Mexican spin on his burger by mixing cilantro, lime juice and diced onion into the ground meat before cooking and topping the burgers with homemade guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

David got the recipe for these tasty burgers from Allrecipes.

Mushroom swiss burgers

Andrew made up the recipe for his mushroom swiss burgers, and they're as easy as they sound.

Ingredients:

Ground beef (go for an 80/20 or 90/10 mix).

Swiss cheese.

Unsalted butter.

White mushrooms.

Sweet yellow onion.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

Melt some butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced white mushrooms and cook for about five minutes. Then, reduce the heat to medium, add your sliced onions and season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking for five-to-seven minutes until the mushrooms and onions are softened and browned.

Top your cooked burger patties with a slice of swiss cheese and the sauteed mushrooms-and-onions mixture for the best mushroom swiss burger ever!

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.