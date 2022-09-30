International Coffee Day: How much is too much?

Dr. Teresa Pangan with UnityPoint Health - Trinity says that 3-5 cups can decrease your chance of dying from a stroke, but you should think twice before the sixth.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on National Coffee Day which landed on Thursday, Sept. 29.

People around the world will be celebrating the 7th annual International Coffee Day on Saturday. Oct. 1.

Oct. 1, the day of the year dedicated just for coffee lovers across the world, was established as an annual tradition by the International Coffee Organization in 2015 in Milan, Italy.

But Dr. Teresa Pangan, a registered dietician at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, warns to not have it too close to bedtime.

“Caffeine coffee does affect sleep. So the recommendations are not to have caffeine — to stop it when it's at six hours or more from bedtime," she explained.

But if staying awake is a priority, Dr. Pangan recommends not going past five cups of coffee.

“Five cups or more, some people are more sensitive," she added. "They're gonna see things like jitteriness, irritability, maybe a headache [or] insomnia.”

But not all coffee is bad for your health. In fact, black coffee can be beneficial. Dr. Pangan pointed out that studies done with black coffee show that three cups a day “lowers your risk for death from cardiovascular disease 16 percent and from stroke 30 percent.”

And while not everyone likes the acrid taste of black coffee, Rich Hughes, a frequent customer at Java Java Espresso Cafe in Davenport, loves it.

“Fortunately it is one I do like a lot and it gets me through the day. It kinda helps me wake up,” Hughes said.

Yet even after learning about the health benefits of black coffee, some people like Alyssa Eden, a student at St. Ambrose University, say she’ll continue to order her lattes for the foreseeable future.

“Because to me black coffee can be really bitter,” Eden said.

Although Bailey Winfree, also a student at St. Ambrose, says while she isn’t counting out black coffee in the future, she’ll stick with her flavored coffees for now.

“I’m probably still going to learn towards my seasoned coffee, but maybe I’ll pick up a habit of black coffee,” Winfree said.

