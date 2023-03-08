It's time for fair food! Check out what you can find at this year's Mississippi Valley Fair

The Mississippi Valley Fair is in full swing in Davenport and food vendors are working hard to ensure fair-goers don't go hungry.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached aired Aug. 3.

Check out some of the bites available at this year's fair!

Fried What? is located right by the fair's main entrance and has all your fried needs. It's a family-owned business and they said this year's popular items were the fried Oreos and fried pickles.

Todd Burton, one of the owners, said at other fairs people usually leave after the concerts. But in the Quad Cities, they are leaving the grandstand hungry and ready to eat.

Just down from Fried What? fairgoers are able to get giant turkey legs at Steve's Meat Shop. One of the workers, Mike Fowler, was busy getting them grilled up for people.

If you're looking for something beyond regular fair food, Mantra is offering Indian cuisine, including chicken tikka masala and samosas.

Fairgoers can also stop by Robs Smoking J's for some jerk chicken right from the grill.

You've heard of mac and cheese with bacon, but what if it's put in a waffle cone? News 8 spoke with Connie and Hallie at the Bacon Barn and found out about their Bacon Mac with Waffle Cone option. And the name tells you everything you need to know about other items on the menu. It's a bacon lover's dream.

Those looking for something sweeter can stop by Just Nuts for roasted almonds, pecans, cashews and peanuts.

Or you can grab some kettle corn near the main entrance. The booth has been at the fair for 25 years and its next appearance will be at the Iowa State Fair.

Of course, you can never beat the fair classics. Corndogs, lemonade and funnel cakes are in consistently available at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

A full list of food vendors for the fair can be found here.



