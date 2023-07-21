Where (and when) to find farmers markets in the Quad Cities

Farmers markets are the best way to buy local produce straight from the source.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video is of the Freight House Farmer's Market after the 2023 flooding.

Hours: Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 p.m. indoors). Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: 421 W River Dr., Davenport

Freight House Farmers Market is a Davenport staple. It features craft booths, local produce, flowers, baked goods, food trucks and preserved foods. There is an indoor vendor area next to an outdoor seating area with live music, along with a lot full of outdoor vendors.

Hours: Fridays, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: 5th Ave. and 12th St., Moline

Mercado on Fifth is just as much an exchange of Latino culture as it is a local market. Food, crafts and music accompany resources for minority-owned small businesses and education. Mercado began charging a cover fee of $5 this summer.

Hours: Saturdays, 8 a.m. - noon.

Location: Skate City, 1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline / SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline

This agricultural collective holds weekly markets in two locations. They exclusively sell produce, with stock depending on season, availability and weather. The drought has impacted the Quad Cities Growers Markets significantly and forced them to only sell from one location some weeks. Check their Facebook page before visiting for updates on stock and availability.

Hours: Saturdays, 8 a.m. - noon.

Location: Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island

In addition to a weekly produce market, QC Farmers Market offers online ordering with in-person pickup at the Moline Teske or Schwiebert Park during set hours. The market accepts SNAP in a "Link UP Illinois" program. For every SNAP dollar spent at the market, recipients will be given a token worth $1 to spend at the market.

Hours: Monday and Thursday, 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Location: 2850 18th St., Bettendorf

This Mississippi Valley Growers Association market offers fresh produce, baked and prepared goods and handmade crafts. The market recently moved to a new location.

Hours: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. - noon.

Location: NorthPark Mall east entrance, 320 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

This Mississippi Valley Growers Association market offers fresh produce, baked and prepared goods and handmade crafts.

Hours: Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Park, east side, 5th Ave. and 10th St., DeWitt

This market hosts a wide variety of vendors each week. They include produce, food trucks, yoga, baked goods, prepared foods, crafts, décor and live music. The local library is also giving away free children's books.

Hours: Saturdays, 8 a.m. - noon.

Location: Summer: Geneseo City Park, Pearl St., Geneseo / Winter: Geneseo Moose, 1025 South State St., Geneseo

The Geneseo Farmers Market hosts vendors with fresh produce, baked and prepared goods, agricultural products, crafts and art. The market also extends into the winter in an indoor location.

Hours: Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location: E 3rd St., and Cedar St., Muscatine

This market sells fresh produce, crafts, food, art and chickens.

Hours: Saturdays, 8 a.m. - noon.

Location: 106 Avenue A, Sterling

Twin City Farmers Market has a year-round indoor market in addition to a seasonal outdoor market. Its vendors sell fresh produce, agricultural products, prepared foods, art and crafts. Preorder is also available with some vendors, allowing customers to pick up their orders at the market.