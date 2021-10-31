x
FALL FLAVORS: Rice Krispy Pumpkins

It's the perfect Fall treat that you could even get the kiddos involved in too!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rice Krispy Pumpkin Treats

Ingredients:

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

2 10-oz bags mini marshmallows

3/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 1/2 cups rice krispy cereal

orange food coloring

small pretzel sticks

Method:

melt butter in 4 quart non-stick saucepan or pot on medium low heat.

Add Marshmallows and stick as they begin melting add food coloring until desired color.

Stir constantly until fully melted

Remove from heat and add rice Krispy cereal

Allow to cool slightly

Spray hands with spray oil

form handful of the Rice Krispies into a ball. Insert a pretzel rod into the top center and reshape into a pumpkin.

