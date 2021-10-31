FALL FLAVORS: Rice Krispy Pumpkins

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rice Krispy Pumpkin Treats
Ingredients:
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
2 10-oz bags mini marshmallows
3/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
8 1/2 cups rice krispy cereal
orange food coloring
small pretzel sticks
Method:
melt butter in 4 quart non-stick saucepan or pot on medium low heat.
Add Marshmallows and stick as they begin melting add food coloring until desired color.
Stir constantly until fully melted
Remove from heat and add rice Krispy cereal
Allow to cool slightly
Spray hands with spray oil
form handful of the Rice Krispies into a ball. Insert a pretzel rod into the top center and reshape into a pumpkin.