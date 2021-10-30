FALL FLAVORS: Caramel Blondies

Mississippi River Distillery's Stephanie Godke shows News 8 viewers how to make a fall favorite with a MRD twist.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Fall is here and so are all of the wonderful flavors of baked goods that come along with it. But Mississippi River Distillery's Stephanie Godke has made a minor adjustment to a Fall favorite.

Caramel Blondies with Salted Caramel Liqueur

Ingredients:

8 Tablespoons (1 stick) Butter, melted or browned

1 Cup packed dark brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Salted Caramel Liqueur (optional)

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup all purpose flour

Optional:

1/2 cup to 1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup to 1 cup toasted nuts

1/4 cup liquor (bourbon or whiskey) Note: increase flour by 1 tablespoon to accommodate.

2 tablespoons espresso powder

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

line an 8" metal baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, stir butter, brown sugar until blended

Add egg, vanilla, salt mix until smooth.

Add flour and mix until fully incorporated. (batter will be thick)

Fold in chocolate chips, nuts, liquor, espresso powder if you chose to add them.

Add to to baking pan, bake for 20-25 minutes.

While pan is still very hot, add Caramel Liqueur to top, if you chose to add it.