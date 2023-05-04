Dam Tacos set to open this Friday

The establishment will be open daily at 11 a.m. for all of your taco needs!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities has an abundance of taco spots across its five cities, all with their own notable tastes and looks to go along with them.

Joining that line of "dam" delicious cuisine in the metro will be Dam Tacos, which opens this Friday at 11 a.m. in downtown Davenport right next to Dam View.

The carry-out and delivery-only restaurant is also a full-service bar, specializing in all things tequila and more.

"The menu only consists of damn good tacos, each one packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients," says the press release from the new taco spot. "From classics like Carne Asada, Carnitas, and Boom Boom Shrimp to amazing Chicken options, our tacos are sure to impress."

The taco shop opens daily at 11 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. during the week and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The website isn't quite ready to take orders, but should be up next week. Customers are encouraged to stop in and take a peek at what Dam Tacos is offering. Delivery will be available through "various food delivery apps."