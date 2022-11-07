'If you can't beat 'em, eat 'em' | QCA fishery partners with state to help rebrand invasive species

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently rebranded Asian carp to be "copi." It's an effort to get more people to eat the surprisingly delicious fish.

THOMSON, Ill. — This is one fish tale you might just have to taste to believe.

For years, Asian Carp have been known as an invasive species throughout Illinois waterways. The giant fish push out native animals and are infamous for flopping out of the water and pummeling boaters.

However, they're also known for their delicious meat.

It's why, in June 2022, Illinois and partner organizations launched a market-tested campaign to rename the fish to "copi," in hopes the new alias would attract more customers.

Now, the state has partnered with fish distributors, processors and restaurants to push "copi" as a delicacy. The closest such business to the Quad Cities is Schafer Fisheries, up in Thomson.

"A year ago we were mostly doing just 'H & G's' - head it and gut it," said General Manager James Schafer. "Now we're offering a minced product, boneless fillet, regular fillets, steaks, back split, basically every way you want to have it done, we can process it."

The fishery has been offering Asian carp for years but says ever since the rebrand, curious customer calls for copi have increased. Schafer's retail shop near Fulton, IL, doesn't carry the fish on hand but will stock it for any person that calls ahead of time.

"We've always gotten phone calls asking about the Asian carp version but now that it's been kind of reintroduced, the interest has really picked up," said Nonie Schaver, Schafer's retail market manager.

Now, the business is processing about 10 million pounds of the fish each year - or roughly 20,000 pounds each day. To keep up with the demand, Schafer has added more staff and equipment.

"Carp are bottom feeders. It's better just to kind of throw them on the bank - it's generally the attitude with that," Schafer explained. "So this changes that to 'Oh, it's a copi!' And kind of gives it a different ring."

The more fish in your stomach means less of the invasive species in the water.

"It's a win for everybody," Schafer said. "Getting a fish out of the river helps promote a good environment; helps get the native fish back into the areas where they've been pushed out; helps your pleasure boat people because now the fish aren't jumping out of the water hitting them."

And once you do take home some copi, the cooking possibilities are endless.

The meat is renowned for its mild, tasteless flavor, making it perfect to take on added seasonings or flavors. Schaver sends much of its domestic exports to California, where the minced copi meat is a popular beef alternative.

"It's very good breaded and deep-fried," said Schaver. "I've made spaghetti sauce, I've made tacos, I've made chili, sloppy joes - pretty much anything that you do with ground meat works really well."

It's all an effort to turn a stigma into a staple. After all, as Schafer puts it: