BUDGET BITES | Taco Skillet

MOLINE, Ill. — Every week the Good Morning Quad Cities team brings you a recipe that will help you and your family beat inflation. Our team is challenged to find a recipe that can feed a family of four for under $25. If the team can't buy the items within that budget, they can't make it.

News 8's Linda Swinford found a recipe that not only fits that budget but nearly allows you to make it twice over and still stay in budget.

Today's recipe comes from Delish.com - Cheesy Taco Skillet.

End cost:

Our team was able to purchase this recipe twice for $24.98.

What you will need:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper diced

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 packet taco seasoning mix

Salt & pepper

1 lb ground beef

1 15-ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 cup black beans

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 cup shredded Monterey jack

1 cup shredded cheddar

How to make it:

1. In a pan, add your vegetable oil and ground beef. Cook thoroughly.

2. In a separate pan, sauté your bell pepper and green onions, then add to cooked beef.

3. Now that everything is in one pan, add your taco seasoning mix and stir until combined.

4. Add diced tomatoes and black beans, then mix until combined.

5. Add cheeses and stir until melted.

6. Serve. You can serve over rice, salad, with chips, taco shells, or just as is.

Pro Tips:

This segment is all about saving money. Don't be afraid to make this recipe your own. It's generally cheaper to buy green bell peppers, feel free to find the cheapest ones.

If you are not a meat eater, you can totally opt for Beyond Meat products instead of actual meat. If you are a meat eater and are looking for other options, you could use ground chicken or turkey for this recipe as well.

Do you have a recipe that would feed a family of 4 under $25? Email David Bohlman at dbohlman@tegna.com

