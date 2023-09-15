Budget Bites: chicken caprese

MOLINE, Ill — Sometimes all you want is a simple dinner at the end of a long day. Fortunately, for this week's Budget Bites, News 8's David Bohlman and Linda Swinford make a savory chicken caprese, perfect for a night when you don't have much time to spend in the kitchen. Even better, it only takes one pan!
This delicious meal only takes 10 minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook. Here's what you'll need:
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 6 oz. jar DeLallo Traditional Basil Simply Pesto
- 4-6 slices fresh mozzarella or 6 ounces grated mozzarella cheese
- 8 cocktail or small tomatoes, sliced
- DeLallo balsamic glaze
- Fresh basil, slivered
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
Use a thin, sharp knife to slice the chicken breasts in half lengthwise. Season both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat with the olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted into the olive oil, add the chicken breasts to the pan, being careful not to crowd. Cook on each side until lightly browned and easily release from the pan, about three to four minutes each.
Slather the tops of each chicken breast with the basil pesto, about one to two tablespoons per chicken breast. Top each chicken breast with a slice of mozzarella and a few slices of tomato. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165° F. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
This recipe is from foodiecrush.com and can be found here.
