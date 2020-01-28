x
Goose Island brews specialty beer for White Sox baseball season

White Sox fans and beer fans unite! Goose Island Beer Co. has brewed a specialty beer for Sox fans that’s set for release on March 1.
Sox Golden Ale will be available at Guaranteed Rate Field, according to a report by Eater Chicago.  The cans will come with a peel-off baseball schedule.

This brew comes in conjunction with Guaranteed Rate Field’s new space, “The Good Island,” which offers field-level views, party areas, individual seating and a social space.

The Chicago Eater describes the beer as having a %5 ABV, and the packaging says it’s “crisp, clean, (and) refreshing.”

If you love craft beer, check out our show “Brewed” which airs pm Saturday nights at 10:35 p.m. on WQAD and on Sunday nights at 9:30 p.m. on MyTV 8-3.  Click here to see full episodes.

The Brewed crew is taking a visit to “Goose Island Brewing Co.,” so keep an eye on their social media for updates.