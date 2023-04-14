Galesburg brewery using beer festival to support international organization

The first Galesburg Beer Festival is on May 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Reserve Artisan Ales.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg brewery is using beer for a purpose, and organizing the inaugural Galesburg Beer Festival later this spring.

It's happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 at The Vault at Reserve Artisan Ales. Early access tickets begin at noon. You can purchase tickets here.

More than 25 regional Illinois and Iowa breweries will sample their beers. Each ticket includes unlimited sampling throughout the afternoon. Organizers are encouraging breweries to bring unique beers to sample. Two special beers will be on draft at Reserve made exclusively for this event and the month of May.

Live music begins at 2 p.m., and food trucks and other vendors will be on-site as well for the duration of the event. Each ticket also includes a food voucher to use at those vendors, according to the owners from Reserve Artisan Ales.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, an organization that hits close to home for Reserve's owners Lindsay and Blake Benedict.

Their child was born with a rare birthmark and has been receiving treatment for it. This is an opportunity to give back to the international organization that has already helped the family, Lindsay and Blake said.

The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation is an international nonprofit that helps people affected by a vascular birthmark, anomaly, tumor or syndrome receive appropriate evaluation, treatment and care at no charge. The organization also educates doctors and families about treatment options, research and empowering those living with the birthmarks, according to the nonprofit's website.