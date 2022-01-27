3rd annual Brewed Live event coming to QCCA Expo Center on Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Brewed Live will return to the QCCA Expo Center on Saturday for the third annual event.
The event in 2021 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 35 local, regional and national breweries will be on hand to showcase their products and provide samples of the latest trends in brewing.
Anyone who attends will receive a full afternoon of sampling.
Anyone who purchased an early access ticket can arrive starting at noon. General admission tickets allow you to arrive at 1 p.m. The event wraps up at 4 p.m. for all ticket holders.
Organizers said this event will be smaller, and that was an intentional decision to keep crowds to a minimum.
"We drew the line at 600 people total, in a 60,000 square-foot building, so you're not having to wait in line. You're not crowded. It's just a nice group of people," said show director Rob Junker.
Junker said state of Illinois COVID guidelines apply for this event, including wearing a mask when not eating and drinking.
Junker said tickets are still available, but they are selling fast.
