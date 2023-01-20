Brewed Live gathering beer from across the nation at QCAA Expo Center Feb. 4

Over 35 local, regional and national breweries will be gathering at the Expo Center sampling their creations for the fourth annual Brewed Live event.

MOLINE, Ill. — Brewed Live is coming back for the fourth time with all the beer Quad Citizens have come to love and expect.

The annual celebration of craft brewing, organized by News 8's sister show, Brewed, gathers over 35 local, regional and national breweries to show off and sample their best creations in the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The event lasts from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, but the doors are open an hour early at noon for early access ticket holders.

General admission tickets are available for $35, and early access will only cost $10 more. Special designated driver tickets are available for $20 — these allow one non-drinking adult to enter during general admission hours, but won't allow them to drink or receive a commemorative glass.

You can still purchase tickets for Brewed Live by clicking/tapping here. Using the code "brewed" at checkout will let you get $10 off online orders. All sales are final and no refunds will be made available for any reason.

You can also participate in the Brewed Live Sweepstakes on brewedtv.com for a chance to win tickets.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of Brewed Live. To learn more about the Brewed television show, produced by News 8, visit its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages @brewedtv.

Brewed airs on Saturdays at 6 p.m. on WQAD.