'Brewing beer is an artform' | Figge Museum hosting inaugural 'Art of the Brew' event this Friday

Your favorite QC breweries will have their own tasting booths at the museum from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, April 14.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from April 6.

Ten breweries in the Quad Cities area will be teaming up this weekend to support the Figge Art Museum in Davenport for its inaugural "Art of the Brew" event.

Folks who love craft beer and giving back are invited to attend the event, which will feature beer tasting, live music, free snacks, and other giveaways. Attendees can also bring cash to try their luck at the Wheel of Mystery Beer.

Another plus? Our Brewed crew will also have a booth there, so don't forget to stop and say hi!

The event is on Friday, April 14 from 5-8 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, or $10 off, for those who order them between Tuesday and noon on Friday. Tickets at the door will be $35.

VIP tickets are also on sale for $50 each and grant attendees early access to the event, reserved seating, a free snack bar, and a full-size, 16-ounce souvenir glass.

Here are the breweries that are listed to be there on Friday:

5ive Cities Brewing.

Front Street Brewery & Taproom.

Midwest Ale Works.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads.

Stompbox Brewing.

Radicle Effect Brewerks.

Bent River Brewing Co.

Rebels & Lions Brewing.

Twin Span Brewing.

Contrary Brewing Co.

“Brewing beer is an artform; we have so many terrific local breweries in the Quad Cities that believe in the importance of art,” said Figge Membership Coordinator Carlie Allison in a press release. “We’re excited to be able to offer this event to the community and hope that it engages both new and existing museum-goers.”