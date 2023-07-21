How to benefit local veterans' orgs... by eating at Applebee's

The QC chapters of American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America will receive donations when customers order certain menu items.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you need an excuse to have dinner at Applebee's, the Quad Cities chapters of American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America have you covered on three Tuesdays in August.

The Davenport Applebee's locations at 3005 W Kimberley and 3838 Elmore Ave. are holding "Together We Care Tuesday," where certain menu items will send 50% of their proceeds to local veteran organizations.

For all three dates, the menu items included in the event are:

Three-cheese chicken penne

Fiesta lime chicken

Classic bacon cheeseburger

Chicken tenders platter

Grilled chicken Caesar platter

Here are the event dates, locations and organizations they benefit:

Tuesday, August 1, 11 a.m. - midnight: Benefitting Vietnam Veterans of American #776 at both 3005 W Kimberley and 3838 Elmore Ave. locations.

Tuesday, August 8, 11 a.m. - midnight: Benefitting American Legion Post #26 at the 3005 W Kimberley location.