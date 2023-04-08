Budget Bites: Balsamic Peach Caprese pizza

Peach on pizza? It's a thing! Try out this week's recipe from News 8's Budget Bites.

MOLINE, Ill. — You've heard of pineapple on pizza but what about peaches?

For this week's Budget Bites, News 8's David Bohlman and Linda Swinford make a Balsamic Peach Caprese pizza, with sweet and tangy notes perfect for a summer night.

The total prep time takes around 15 minutes with a cook time of 25. Here's what's needed to make it:

Ingredients

enough prepared pizza dough for one 12-inch pizza

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/8 teaspoon of crushed red pepper

one tablespoon of dried basil

8 ounces of fresh, thinly-sliced mozzarella

2 ripe but slightly firm peaches thinly sliced with the pit removed

8-10 small basil leaves torn into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roll out pizza dough to fit a 12-inch pizza pan. Set aside. Use a small saucepan over medium heat to heat olive oil until shimmery. Add garlic and saute for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add crushed red pepper and dried basil. Cook for one minute. Remove the olive oil mixture from the heat and brush over the prepared pizza dough. Add mozzarella in a single layer on the dough. Top with the sliced peaches and basil leaves and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 425 degrees. Rotate the pan once and bake until crust is deep golden brown and the cheese is browned/bubbly. While baking the pizza, pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan and heat up over medium-high heat until it starts simmering. Reduce heat to medium-low and let the vinegar simmer until balsamic is reduced in half and becomes a thick glaze. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the cooked pizza and cut. Serve and enjoy!

The recipe is from Whole and Heavenly Oven and can be found here.