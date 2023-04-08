Budget Bites: Balsamic Peach Caprese pizza

MOLINE, Ill. — You've heard of pineapple on pizza but what about peaches?
For this week's Budget Bites, News 8's David Bohlman and Linda Swinford make a Balsamic Peach Caprese pizza, with sweet and tangy notes perfect for a summer night.
The total prep time takes around 15 minutes with a cook time of 25. Here's what's needed to make it:
Ingredients
- enough prepared pizza dough for one 12-inch pizza
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1/8 teaspoon of crushed red pepper
- one tablespoon of dried basil
- 8 ounces of fresh, thinly-sliced mozzarella
- 2 ripe but slightly firm peaches thinly sliced with the pit removed
- 8-10 small basil leaves torn into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roll out pizza dough to fit a 12-inch pizza pan. Set aside.
- Use a small saucepan over medium heat to heat olive oil until shimmery. Add garlic and saute for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add crushed red pepper and dried basil. Cook for one minute.
- Remove the olive oil mixture from the heat and brush over the prepared pizza dough. Add mozzarella in a single layer on the dough. Top with the sliced peaches and basil leaves and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 425 degrees. Rotate the pan once and bake until crust is deep golden brown and the cheese is browned/bubbly.
- While baking the pizza, pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan and heat up over medium-high heat until it starts simmering. Reduce heat to medium-low and let the vinegar simmer until balsamic is reduced in half and becomes a thick glaze.
- Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the cooked pizza and cut.
- Serve and enjoy!
The recipe is from Whole and Heavenly Oven and can be found here.
