LIST: Where to find a fish fry in QC during Lent

You don’t have to be Catholic to love a fish fry. Here’s a list of dinners going on throughout Lent in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a fish fry to fulfil your meatless Friday needs this Lent? WQAD’s got you covered!

To help get you through the 40 days and 40 nights leading up to Easter, we've compiled a list of fish fries going on in the Quad Cities area.

Know of a Quad Cities area fish fry we missed? Send a message to our Facebook page or an email to news@wqad.com to let us know.

Catfish Sandy’s Fish Fry for the Salvation Army:

“Catfish” Sandy Kuhens’ fish dinner runs 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County.

Location: 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, IA 52761.

1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, IA 52761. Cost: Meals, including catfish, hush puppies, coleslaw, split pea salad, baked beans, brownies and a drink, are available by donation. First responders and active and retired eat free.

Knights of Columbus in Dubuque:

The Knights of Columbus will host fish fry events from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 through April 15 at the Joliet Event Center in Dubuque. Visitors can visit the bar for cocktails and cold beer to wash down their baked or fried cod.

Location: 781 Locust St., Dubuque, IA 52001.

781 Locust St., Dubuque, IA 52001. Cost: Meals including cod, grilled cheese sandwiches, coleslaw, pickled beets, corn, rolls, dessert and more cost $13 for adults and $6 for those 5-12. Everyone aged 4 and under eat free.

Knights of Columbus in Muscatine:

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School in Muscatine.

Location: 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761.

2407 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761. Cost: Each meal costs $12 for those 13 and older and $6 for those 5-12. Meals include fried fish and/or shrimp, baked beans, a baked potato, coleslaw and a cookie. Add on extra fish or shrimp to your order for $2.

Knights of Columbus in West Burlington:

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Fridays from March 4 through April 8 at the Saints Mary and Patrick Parish Center in West Burlington.

Location: 502 West Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA 52655.

502 West Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA 52655. Cost: For $12, you’ll get fish or shrimp, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Homemade desserts will also be available.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church:

2022 marks 40 years of Lenten meals for this Davenport parish. St. Alphonsus heats up its fryers for its famous beer-battered Alaskan Pollock from 4-7 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent.

Location: 2626 Boies Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802.

2626 Boies Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802. Cost: Grab an adult-sized meal for $12, a child-sized meal for $5 and a dessert for just $1 apiece.

Visitation Catholic School:

Visitation Catholic School runs its Fish Fry Fridays from 5-7 p.m. March 4-25. The school offers the option of preordering your fish meal by emailing visitationfishfry@gmail.com with the number of meals and preferred sides with each meal (choice of macaroni and cheese, baked potato or coleslaw).

Location: 107 South Lexington Avenue, Kewanee, IL 61443.

107 South Lexington Avenue, Kewanee, IL 61443. Cost: Each to-go meal includes a spread of fish, two sides, a dinner roll and dessert for $10.

Western Illinois Animal Rescue: