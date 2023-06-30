QC Toys for Tots in need of location for upcoming Christmas season

Have some empty space and want to give back to your community? Donate it to Toys for Tots Quad Cities this Christmas.

MOLINE, Ill. — Christmas is just a little under 200 days away and Toys for Tots in the Quad Cities is in need of a location to continue its work for the upcoming season.

Toys for Tots will need the location from October to the end of December. The organization outlined what was needed for the location in a Facebook post. Here are the specifics:

A donated or very discounted space.

Approximately 20,000+ square feet. It does not need to be a completely open space!

Access areas for trucks to drop toys off.

Working restrooms and heating.

On a bus route in order to better serve families.

Reasonable parking for 100+ vehicles. This is preferred but is not necessarily required.



The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is the Marine Corps’ premier community action program and one of the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable causes.

Over the years, it has become a traditional part of the annual Christmas holiday season within communities nationwide. The message of hope delivered through a shiny new toy at Christmas has a positive impact on children, their families and their communities. It’s not the toy – it’s what the toy does.

Last year, almost 30,000 toys were distributed and 6,600 children in the Quad Cities were supported through the program.

If you would like to donate a location or have any information on one, you can email rock.island.il@toysfortots.org.