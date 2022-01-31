QC families face child care shortage

After dozens of providers close, states and cities are investing in keeping centers open.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The pandemic and the worker shortage that followed both contributed to fewer child care options in the Quad Cities. Working parents say they're stuck on waiting lists, hoping a spot will open up.

"Absolutely, Positively, Kids" has five locations in the Quad Cities area right now - from Camanche to Eldridge. Four of those campuses are at capacity, with long waiting lists.

"We have an extensive list," explained Robin McNamara, Area Manager for APK. "We have parents that are calling all the time. We are currently at capacity here, as well as the other locations, but we are still trying to do our best to accommodate for those parents that are calling."

The owners of APK are looking at opportunities to expand, knowing the need is out there. Three new locations are being considering - one in LeClaire, Iowa and potentially two more in Rock Island County, Illinois.

It's hard to get an accurate look at availability of childcare in our area.

One way is by taking a look at an interactive map provided by Iowa DHS. By zooming into the Davenport/Bettendorf area, you can see it highlights daycare and home centers that potentially have open spots.

At publication time, the map showed 8% availability. But that number is misleading. That means the centers listed could legally take on more children. But it doesn't mean that provider is willing or able to add spots based on staffing and other factors. In short, that 8% availability is not guaranteed and more like a best case scenario.

"I think that the conversation about childcare, in general is getting louder as it relates to workforce and wages and accessibility and the economy and regulations," said Ryan Page, policy manager at Iowa DHS. "Childcare has become a very important issue."

For an industry already stretched thin, things got worse since the start of the pandemic. Iowa DHS reports Scott County lost 34 providers since July 2020.

On the Illinois side, Moline alone lost six home-based providers, offering 50 child care spots. Moline Alderman Matt Timion says childcare should be considered part of a city's infrastructure.

"If the road is out by my house, I can't get to work. If electricity is out, I can't get to work," Timion said. "But likewise, if there are no childcare options, parents can't get to work. So these things are not disconnected at all."

The city of Moline just agree to invest $500,000 in federal COVID relief money into a forgivable loan program. Childcare providers in the city can get up to $50,000 to put towards their business.

"It's as simple as supplies, toys, books, making things ADA compliant. There's a lot of really good things. Just relieving rent or mortgage payments for a while, so that they can keep that extra person on staff."

Timion says the goal should be to keep current providers in business. Some may be able to expand, with some financial support.

But these providers still face the same problem as other industries - a worker shortage. Providers can't take on more kids without enough teachers. Iowa is investing in that part too. The state just announced $30 million worth of retention and recruitment bonuses for current and new childcare workers.