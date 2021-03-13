A mom of 3 on her honesty-first policy with her daughters when it comes to social media and sex

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: Podcast contains some strong language

Jennifer Vondracek is the mother of 3 daughters, who speaks honestly about all things motherhood.

She has been practicing yoga for 15 years, specializing in working with all ages including therapeutic yoga for children and teens. She talks about the loss of yoga in our lives during the pandemic and the class she misses teaching the most. But the conversation takes many turns, from learning to co-parent after a divorce to keeping her daughters off social media. Jennifer also talks about the sacrifices she made in her career when her daughters were young and how those decisions impacted her life now. Jennifer also calls out host Denise Hnytka for negative self talk.

You can find Jennifer teaching yoga classes at One Tree Hot Yoga in Davenport, Iowa.

