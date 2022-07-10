Nailed it or Failed it: Mummy Cookies

Now, be a good mummy and make these this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start looking for Halloween snack ideas. These mummy cookies are perfect for parties and weekend craft ideas with your kiddos.

Start by making your favorite sugar cookie dough. In the spirit of Ina Garten, if you can't make your own, store-bought is fine.

News 8's David Bohlman recommends the following sugar cookie recipe, which he adapted from the Food Network recipe:

3 cups flour.

3/4 teaspoon of baking powder.

1/4 cup brown sugar.

1/2 teaspoon salt.

1 cup butter (room temp) cubed.

1 cup sugar.

1 egg beaten.

1 tablespoon milk.

All you do:

Mix together flour, baking powder and salt. With your electric stand mixer or hand mixer, mix your butter, sugar and brown sugar. Add in your egg and milk, and mix until combined. Then slowly add your dry ingredients into the stand mixer. Form into a ball, and place in the fridge for at least an hour.

Preheat oven to 375.

Sprinkle the surface where you will roll out the dough with powdered sugar. roll out until a quarter inch thick. Use a Gingerbread man cookie cutter. Cut out as many as you can.

Place on a non-stick baking pan, and bake for 7-9 mins or until golden brown.

Use icing to make it look like the "mummy" is wrapped. Add candy eyes, and enjoy!