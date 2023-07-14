Moline Housing Authority opening Section 8 waitlist for one day only on July 18

New applicants will be placed on a waitlist for Section 8 housing choice vouchers based on family size and income.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Housing Authority (MHA) is opening the Section 8 waitlist up to new applicants that qualify based on family size and income on Tuesday, July 18.

People can apply for one day only and exclusively in person at the Spring Valley Community Room at 1150 41st street, Moline from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Applicants must bring a valid photo ID to submit with their application. Position on the waitlist is based on the time and date the application is submitted. Only one application per person may be submitted.

What are the requirements for Section 8?

Section 8 housing choice vouchers are rental subsidies. There are income requirements based on your family size, and other policies must be complied with.

Here are the gross, or pre-tax, income limits:

One person: $30,950

$30,950 Two people: $35,400

$35,400 Three people: $39,800

$39,800 Four people: $44,200

$44,200 Five people: $47,750

$47,750 Six people: $51,300

$51,300 Seven people: $54,850

$54,850 Eight people: $58,350

Families must not exceed these income limits when accepted into the program.

Applicants with a disability that requires accommodations have the right to request the accommodations be made.

The MHA can answer additional questions at (309) 764-1819.

What happens if I'm accepted into the program?

If approved for Section 8, the family is responsible for finding suitable rental housing where the landlord agrees to rent under the program. This can include the family's current residence. The rental unit must meet the minimum standards for health and safety, as determined by MHA.

Applicants that require accommodations can visit the MHA's office at 4141 11th Avenue A in Moline to fill out a Reasonable Accommodation Request Form. They can also call the number above. If they are able to prove they need the accommodation and that it is reasonable, the request will be reviewed within 30 calendar days.

Families are able to move without losing their housing assistance. As long as they notify MHA ahead of time, terminate the lease within the terms of the contract and find acceptable alternative housing, the family will stay in the Section 8 program.