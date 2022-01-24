Iowa faces critical need for foster parents

"The kids that are at shelters—they need a home they, need a couch to jump on, to cuddle on," one foster parent told Local 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is facing a critical need for foster parents. In 2021, 380 kids had nowhere to call home and stayed at a shelter.

The need for people to take in those kids is growing, according to Emily Easton, a recruitment coordinator at Four Oaks Connections.

"Huge need, huge... The biggest needs that we have is for families that can foster sibling groups and teenagers," Easton said.

She said the pandemic hasn't made it easier to recruit new foster parents.

"It's been a challenging time in life and caring for a child that's been in a traumatic situation has also been very challenging," Easton said. "So it's hard to say in this hard season, 'lets do something else hard and welcome kiddos into our home.'"

But in this time of need, she encourages people to do just that.

"Instead of saying 'oh my gosh what would happen to me if I say yes to foster care?' Maybe we should say, 'What would happen to these kiddos if I say no?'" Easton said.

Britni Wells and her husband Jared said yes to fostering years ago, and have since fostered 14 kids in addition to raising their own children.

"These walls aren't just for us, they're for everyone, so whoever needed a home, we've always known we've had a place for them," Britni said. "We weren't exactly sure how but we know that God has called us to love, and he loved us, so we love others and we try to live that in every way in our lives."

The couple has fostered kids from newborns to teens—giving their four kids new siblings throughout the years.

"When we get a phone call, first of all we don't even know if we'll end up getting that kid until they end up on our doorstep," Britni said. "And you're saying yes to today. They may be here for one day, you can have them for a week... parents may ask you to have them forever, that's never the goal."

Britni sees children she's cared for as resilient.

"You think of that connection you have with your birth mother, and you know her heartbeat, you know her breathing... and to be ripped away from that, and for me to hold a brand new baby, I'm a complete stranger to them," she said.

She said many people tell her she is a saint for opening her home to foster children, and she laughs.

"Let's just hang out in our home and be a family, that's what these kids want and need is for a family to love them," Britni said. "A family to play board games with, a family to be there after school, a family to be excited about their really cool writings and drawings."

As foster parents, Britni and Jared's goal is to reunite kids with their biological parents.

"I am not their parent, but I am willing to be there for them if they need that," Britni said. "You are signing up for today and if that is forever, that may be forever."

Easton also dismissed the idea that you have to be "special and amazing" to foster.

"You just have to be a safe stable consistent home for a kiddo that has a need for a home," she said. "The kids that are at shelters—they need a home, they need a couch to jump on, to cuddle on."

Britni urges anyone considering fostering to make the leap.

"These kids need you right now," she urged. "They're not waiting for this pandemic to be over... they need someone today."

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, you can find more information and get started here. If you're not able to foster but would like to support kids in need, you can learn more about how to volunteer or donate here.