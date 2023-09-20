x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Family

Get help installing your child's car seat with experts from UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

The hospital is hosting a free car seat installation event with certified child passenger safety technicians.
Credit: Artem Varnitsin - stock.adobe.co
FILE PHOTO

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Parents and guardians can learn how to properly install their child's car seat at a free drive-up event at UI Health Care — Iowa River Landing on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Certified child passenger safety technicians from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital are collaborating with Safe Kids Johnson County to provide education and installation. A few technicians will also have expertise on car seats for kids with disabilities.

In a 2011 study, the CDC found 46% of child safety seats were installed incorrectly. When safety seats aren't installed correctly, their safety in a crash is decreased, risking serious injury or death.

Anyone interested in car seat inspections is asked to bring their vehicle, the safety seat and their child.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

   

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Tennessee strangers become close friends after missing family heirlooms recovered

Before You Leave, Check This Out