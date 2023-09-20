Get help installing your child's car seat with experts from UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Parents and guardians can learn how to properly install their child's car seat at a free drive-up event at UI Health Care — Iowa River Landing on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Certified child passenger safety technicians from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital are collaborating with Safe Kids Johnson County to provide education and installation. A few technicians will also have expertise on car seats for kids with disabilities.
In a 2011 study, the CDC found 46% of child safety seats were installed incorrectly. When safety seats aren't installed correctly, their safety in a crash is decreased, risking serious injury or death.
Anyone interested in car seat inspections is asked to bring their vehicle, the safety seat and their child.
