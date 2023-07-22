New center in Davenport bringing innovative approach to help kids with autism

Lighthouse Autism Center combines aspects of ABA therapy and speech therapy to create a unique approach for helping kids with autism lead more independent lives.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new center in Davenport is helping kids with autism lead more independent lives through its innovative approach to autism therapy. Lighthouse Autism Center opened its doors on June 26 - but the Davenport location is not the first.

Gregg and Sandy Maggioli started Lighthouse after their son was diagnosed with autism in 2004, according to the organization's website. What started as one center in Indiana has now spread across the Midwest. The new center in Davenport is not only the first one in the Quad Cities area but also in Iowa.

Through a different kind of model called Lighthouse Fusion, Lighthouse Autism centers combine aspects of traditional ABA therapy and speech therapy for helping kids with autism.

Applied behavioral analysis therapy (ABA) is "the longest-standing and best-established form of therapy for children with autism," according to Spectrum, a news source centered around autism research. The form of therapy has received criticism over some of its practices and history, but it remains one of the only therapies accepted by insurers in the United States.

Ally Furnas is one of the regional directors for Lighthouse and helps open new centers.

"The more traditional ABA styles you would see a client sitting at a desk working on specific programming," Furnas said. She said Lighthouse is a "stepping stone" for kids to be independent and learn how to advocate for themselves.

"If they don't want to do something, being able to tell somebody in the future 'I don't want to do that' or 'This is what I want.' So really just giving them those skills to be able to advocate for themselves, to be independent in the long run," Furnas said. "We really encourage them to be who they are."

Lighthouse Autism Center has speech pathologists, occupational therapists and Board Certified Behavior Analysts on staff to incorporate all types of therapy. Instead of sitting at a desk, kids are able to walk around the center and engage in natural play therapy, Furnas said.

"All the rooms are set up differently," she said.

Each room has different toys and tasks for children but is also labeled with what kind of therapy will be taking place in it, such as intraverbal and speech development. The center also offers multiple "pretend play" areas, including a diner, grocery store and kitchen.

"It's innovative in that way that we are incorporating all of their needs kind of under one location," Furnas said.

Alison Mottet is another regional director for Lighthouse and joined the organization in April. She said that as a new person, she has recognized how Lighthouse's approach differs from other therapies for those with autism.

"It's so much naturalistic teaching and kind of child-led therapy," Mottet said. "It's really cool to see that we're approaching it in a different manner — less of like sitting at a table consistently and more of what is the child engaging in and how can we make that a learning opportunity."

The center offers part-time and full-time enrollment, with children attending either 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It has a capacity for 21 learners and currently has an active waitlist, Mottet said.

Two more locations are set to come later this year. A new center in Clinton is currently under construction and the plan is to open in the fall. Another one in East Moline is set to open on August 14, Mottet said.