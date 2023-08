The Beyond Faded Barbershop in Clinton, Iowa is allowing area students free haircuts before heading back to the classroom.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Beyond Faded Barbershop in Clinton, Iowa is giving local students a fresh haircut for free.

The shop is located on South 5th Ave., the promotion starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

To secure your spot, call (563) 503-9859.

The event is sponsored by the Vince Jetter Community Center and Clinton High School iJAG.