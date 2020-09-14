Brothers of West Chicago man found dead in Mississippi River honor his memory one year later

Early September 13th, 2019, 23-year-old Jeremy Swiatek was last seen in the District of Rock Island. His body was recovered from the Mississippi River days later

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — In the early morning hours of September 13th, 2019, a 23-year-old engineer from West Chicago was last seen leaving a bar in downtown Rock Island.

Jeremy Swiatek was reported missing when he did not show up for work the next day -- his body was recovered from the Mississippi River days later, on September 16th.

"The one thing that this last year has taught me is that, I realize how big of a role he had in my life," Alex Porter said. "Sometime I go to text him still. I still want to talk to him."

Alex and Ryan met Sunday in the District on the anniversary of their brother's death to honor his memory. They described Jeremy as a caring, inquisitive young man just starting his career.

"I can't believe he's gone," Ryan Porter said. "I was texting him that day. I wish I would have just called him that night."

Jeremy was in town working at the Rock Island County Landfill through his employer, Weaver Consultants Group, according to a press release from the East Moline Police Department on September 16th.