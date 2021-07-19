What is Eid al-Adha and will it be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Eid al-Adha is Muslim holiday celebrated worldwide in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God.

Eid al-Adha is Muslim holiday celebrated worldwide in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God. It's one of two major holidays on the Islamic lunar calendar, the first being Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Adha, or the "Feast of Sacrifice" is celebrated with friends and family and recognized with prayer.

The Associated Press reports that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the celebration in 2020 and again in 2021. That's due to the various restrictions that have been imposed on some countries.

The holiday, which Britannica describes as marking the completion of the pilgrimage season to Mecca, attracts crowds for prayer and celebration.

"During the festival, families that can afford to sacrifice a ritually acceptable animal (sheep, goat, camel, or cow) do so and then divide the flesh equally among themselves, the poor, and friends and neighbors," read Britannica's description.

According to USA Today, Mohammad Hassan Khalil, a professor of religious studies and director of the Muslim studies program at Michigan State University, said some of the restrictions may include moving it outdoors, social distancing, or cancelling prayer.

"Each community is different," he said to USA Today.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosted prayer on Tuesday, July 20 at 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.