Why Your Best Valentine Might Be Your Dog

Rover.com Releases 2020 Valentine's Day Dog report

Valentine's Day is going to the dogs!

Rover.com recently released its 2020 Valentine's Day Report and they've come to a simple conclusion - We really, really, really, REALLY love our four-legged Valentines.

Here's some of their findings:

- 25% of people plan to take their dog on a date for Valentine's Day

- 62% of pet owners say they plan to buy a gift for their dog

- 69% say the plan to surprise their pup with a favorite Valentine's Day snack or treat

- 56% of people in relationships agree that they spend more time together as a couple when they have a dog

- 71% say they are more attracted to their partner after seeing how they care of their dog

- 86% agree that having a dog makes them feel more like a family