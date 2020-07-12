Christmas 2020 shipping deadlines from the US Postal Service

To ensure your holiday packages will arrive in time for Christmas, the United States Postal Service has created a list of shipping deadlines.
According to the USPS, operations have only been mildly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since February, the postal service has halted guaranteed Priority Mail Express International heading to China and Hong Kong because of widespread flight cancellations and restrictions. This remained the case as of Thursday, December 3.
In addition to delays in packages coming to and from China, customers may also have delays sending to any European countries that have restricted air travel.
Here are the shipping cutoff days for December 25
Domestic Mail (excluding Alaska and Hawaii):
- USPS Retail Ground® Service -- Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail® Service -- Dec. 18
- Priority Mail® Service -- Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express® Service -- Dec. 23
Mail to Alaska and Hawaii:
- First-Class Mail® Service -- Dec. 18 for Alaska, Dec. 15 for Hawaii
- Priority Mail® Service -- Dec. 19 for Alaska, Dec. 15 for Hawaii
- Priority Mail Express® Service -- Dec. 21 for both Alaska and Hawaii
International Mail - Africa, Central & South America:
- Priority Mail International® Service -- Dec. 7
- Global Express Guaranteed® Service -- Dec. 19 for Africa, Dec. 17 for Central & South America
International Mail - Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, Middle East:
- First-Class Package International® Service -- Dec. 7
- Priority Mail International® Service -- Dec. 7
- Priority Mail Express International® Service -- Dec. 14
- Global Express Guaranteed® Service--
- Dec.19 for Asia/Pacific Rim and Middle East;
- Dec.17 for Australia/New Zealand and Europe
- Dec. 22 for Canada, Caribbean, and Mexico
Military Mail
- First-Class Mail® Service -- Dec. 11
- Priority Mail® Service -- Dec. 11
- Priority Mail Express Military® Service -- Dec. 18
- For military mail addressed to "APO/FPO/DPO AE Zips 093" send your package by December 9.
For more information on these deadlines and shipping options, check the Holiday Shipping Deadlines page on the USPS website.