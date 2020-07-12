Christmas 2020 shipping deadlines from the US Postal Service

To ensure your holiday packages will arrive in time for Christmas, the United States Postal Service has created a list of shipping deadlines.

According to the USPS, operations have only been mildly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since February, the postal service has halted guaranteed Priority Mail Express International heading to China and Hong Kong because of widespread flight cancellations and restrictions. This remained the case as of Thursday, December 3.

In addition to delays in packages coming to and from China, customers may also have delays sending to any European countries that have restricted air travel.

Here are the shipping cutoff days for December 25

Domestic Mail (excluding Alaska and Hawaii):

Mail to Alaska and Hawaii:

International Mail - Africa, Central & South America:

Priority Mail International® Service -- Dec. 7

-- Dec. 7 Global Express Guaranteed® Service -- Dec. 19 for Africa, Dec. 17 for Central & South America

International Mail - Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, Middle East:

First-Class Package International® Service -- Dec. 7

-- Dec. 7 Priority Mail International® Service -- Dec. 7

-- Dec. 7 Priority Mail Express International® Service -- Dec. 14

-- Dec. 14 Global Express Guaranteed® Service -- Dec.19 for Asia/Pacific Rim and Middle East; Dec.17 for Australia/New Zealand and Europe Dec. 22 for Canada, Caribbean, and Mexico

--

Military Mail

First-Class Mail® Service -- Dec. 11

-- Dec. 11 Priority Mail® Service -- Dec. 11

-- Dec. 11 Priority Mail Express Military® Service -- Dec. 18

For military mail addressed to "APO/FPO/DPO AE Zips 093" send your package by December 9.