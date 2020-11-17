Christkindlmarkt QC going virtual

Christkindlmarkt QC is going virtual for the 2020 holiday season, according to a statement from Jessica Waytenick with Visit Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Christkindlmarkt QC is going virtual for the 2020 holiday season, according to a statement from Jessica Waytenick with Visit Quad Cities.

In an email statement to WQAD, Waytenick said the Davenport Sisters Cities and the Freight House Farmers Market announced the cancellation of an in-person Christkindlmarkt for 2020.

The event is now going to be held online at this website. At this website, people will be able to shop Christkindlmarkt, including authentic German items, ornaments, unique gifts and more.

Waytenick said the annual Christmas market drew in 25,000 people in 2019.

"While we are disappointed, we, first and foremost, want to do what is best for our community," said the Christkindlmarkt chair. "Out of deep respect for our healthcare workers, and the health and safety of our guests, we have made this difficult decision.”