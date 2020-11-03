Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade says on its website that Saturday's parade had been canceled.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has joined the growing ranks of cities across the United States to cancel its St. Patrick's Day parade amid concerns about the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of Chicago’s residents will always be our highest priority and like many other cities across the nation and globe, we are postponing this year’s parades as a precautionary measure to prevent any additional spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “I want everyone to rest assured that your City and State continue to work around the clock to stay ahead of this issue and ensure everyone remains protected, informed, and safe.”

No reason was given, but cities including Philadelphia and Denver have already called off their parades.