BINGO! Virtual Game Supports QC Businesses, Earns YOU Prizes

You can practice social distancing and keep our local economy strong at the same time with this easy, fun challenge!

BINGO! Everyone knows how to play, so why not play while supporting local nonprofits, stores, theaters, restaurants, and more?

The Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have launched the QC Local Challenge – Social Distancing Edition. It's BINGO filled with fun activities that you can do to safely support local businesses from a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Tri-City Electric, the game also allows participants who get a BINGO to be entered into a drawing for prize packages that include stays at local hotels, food, beverage, spa services and much more.

“Quad Cities businesses could use our support now more than ever and there are hundreds of ways Quad Citizens can show love to local businesses while practicing social distancing,” said Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler. “The QC Local Challenge is a way to stay safe and impact the health of our businesses that have had to limit their operations.”

Here's how you play:

1) Download the BINGO card by clicking here.

2) Every time you fill out a square between now and April 30, 2020,

Post about it on social media

Finish the sentence: "I support (name of business)."

Use the hashtag #QCLocalChallenge

Challenge three friends to do the same

3) When you get a BINGO, complete this form. Each and every BINGO qualifies for one entry into the prize drawings.

4) Mark your calendar. On May 1, 2020, four prize winners will be drawn at random and each will win one of four staycation prize packages that could include overnight stays at local hotels, food, beverages, spa services and much more.

“Our local curators, retailers, makers, crafters, restaurants, and other small businesses make us a truly authentic regional destination 365 days a year. And, we need every Quad Citizen to help right now,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The QC Local Challenge is a fun way to provide that support while following social distancing guidelines. We encourage everyone to participate and promote all things local Quad Cities.”