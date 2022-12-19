x
Life

Theo, Sofia top UnityPoint Health — Trinity's baby names list for 2022

This year's list features both classics and unique names - with both sides of the river agreeing on the top girl's name.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities health provider UnityPoint Health — Trinity has revealed which names were most commonly given to children born in its facilities

According to the health system, more than 1,700 families welcomed a baby to the world at UnityPoint's two birthplaces this year, and officials kept track of what names stood out the most.

Variations of Jack/Jackson/Jax/Jaxson placed in the top five boys' names on both sides of the river; taking place in Moline and second in Bettendorf

Dominating both sides of the river on the girls' side was Sofia/Sophia, with the nationally-most-popular Olivia also placing in the top five in Moline.

A number of unique names were placed on both lists, and UnityPoint's results generally differed from the national name popularity results from Baby Center.

Here are the full results:

Moline BirthPlace

  • Boys' names
    • Theo/Theodore
    • Jaxon/Jackson
    • Maverick
    • Cooper
    • Ezra
  • Girls' names
    • Sofia/Sophia
    • Adelyn
    • Amelia
    • Olivia
    • Emersyn

Bettendorf BirthPlace

  • Boys' names
    • Jack/Jaxson
    • Miles
    • Henry
    • Asher
    • Dominic
  • Girls' names
    • Sofia/Sophia
    • Elizabeth
    • Mila
    • Camilla
    • Eleanor

Nationally, the most popular names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls; both continuing their dominance from the previous year.

