Theo, Sofia top UnityPoint Health — Trinity's baby names list for 2022

This year's list features both classics and unique names - with both sides of the river agreeing on the top girl's name.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities health provider UnityPoint Health — Trinity has revealed which names were most commonly given to children born in its facilities

According to the health system, more than 1,700 families welcomed a baby to the world at UnityPoint's two birthplaces this year, and officials kept track of what names stood out the most.

Variations of Jack/Jackson/Jax/Jaxson placed in the top five boys' names on both sides of the river; taking place in Moline and second in Bettendorf

Dominating both sides of the river on the girls' side was Sofia/Sophia, with the nationally-most-popular Olivia also placing in the top five in Moline.

A number of unique names were placed on both lists, and UnityPoint's results generally differed from the national name popularity results from Baby Center.

Here are the full results:

Moline BirthPlace

Boys' names Theo/Theodore Jaxon/Jackson Maverick Cooper Ezra

Girls' names Sofia/Sophia Adelyn Amelia Olivia Emersyn



Bettendorf BirthPlace

Boys' names Jack/Jaxson Miles Henry Asher Dominic

Girls' names Sofia/Sophia Elizabeth Mila Camilla Eleanor



Nationally, the most popular names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls; both continuing their dominance from the previous year.

