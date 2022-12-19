Theo, Sofia top UnityPoint Health — Trinity's baby names list for 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities health provider UnityPoint Health — Trinity has revealed which names were most commonly given to children born in its facilities
According to the health system, more than 1,700 families welcomed a baby to the world at UnityPoint's two birthplaces this year, and officials kept track of what names stood out the most.
Variations of Jack/Jackson/Jax/Jaxson placed in the top five boys' names on both sides of the river; taking place in Moline and second in Bettendorf
Dominating both sides of the river on the girls' side was Sofia/Sophia, with the nationally-most-popular Olivia also placing in the top five in Moline.
A number of unique names were placed on both lists, and UnityPoint's results generally differed from the national name popularity results from Baby Center.
Here are the full results:
Moline BirthPlace
- Boys' names
- Theo/Theodore
- Jaxon/Jackson
- Maverick
- Cooper
- Ezra
- Girls' names
- Sofia/Sophia
- Adelyn
- Amelia
- Olivia
- Emersyn
Bettendorf BirthPlace
- Boys' names
- Jack/Jaxson
- Miles
- Henry
- Asher
- Dominic
- Girls' names
- Sofia/Sophia
- Elizabeth
- Mila
- Camilla
- Eleanor
Nationally, the most popular names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls; both continuing their dominance from the previous year.
