Baby born on I-55 outside of Chicago

Ready or not - this baby was born on a busy interstate outside of Chicago on March 24.

DARIEN, Ill. — A baby boy was born during rush hour on an interstate outside of Chicago.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Illinois State Police troopers were called to a vehicle on Interstate 55 where a baby was being delivered, south of Darien, Illinois.

When troopers and paramedics arrived, the baby was already here.

"Trooper (Lanny) Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket," read a post on the Illinois State Police Department's Facebook page.

The baby and his mother were taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Mom and baby had another occupant in the car with them at the time. Trooper Finn gave him a ride to the hospital as well.

“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well," stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft. "As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived."