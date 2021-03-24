Baby born on I-55 outside of Chicago

Ready or not - this baby was born on a busy interstate outside of Chicago on March 24.

DARIEN, Ill. — A baby boy was born during rush hour on an interstate outside of Chicago.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Illinois State Police troopers were called to a vehicle on Interstate 55 where a baby was being delivered, south of Darien, Illinois.

When troopers and paramedics arrived, the baby was already here.

"Trooper (Lanny) Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket," read a post on the Illinois State Police Department's Facebook page.